Cops thwart burglar’s plan to rob WBD post office

Feb 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Quick response by Region Three police ranks on Monday thwarted a burglar’s plan to rob the Bagotville Post Office located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

The Bagotville Post Office.

According to police, they received information around 03:15hrs that someone might be breaking into the post office. Ranks were dispatched immediately and soon discovered that the reports they received were true.
They noticed boards from one of the post office’s walls were removed. The ranks began checking around and soon stumbled upon a man hiding inside one of the rooms inside of the post office.
Kaieteur News understands that after the suspect gained entry into the building, found his intended loot and was about to leave, he saw the flashing lights of a police siren in front of the building. Realising that the police had surrounded him, the burglar reportedly decided to hide and remain as quiet as possible but the ranks found him.
He is presently in police custody assisting with their investigation.

 

