Permanent nonsense of MovieTowne, temporary nonsense of the army

Kaieteur News – For the entire year of 2021, into 2022, the southern access to the MovieTowne complex which includes the foreign-patronised Massey Supermarket had the smell of sewage. The new unnamed road, from the southern gate to where Massy is located to the end of the road, smells of sewage.

For the past three years, there have been periodic break-down of the sewage system in that establishment. It looks like it cannot be solved. I was driving out with my daughter and I encountered the general-manager of Massy, Mr. Singh. I conveyed what my daughter told me after dining at Hard Rock café. There is the smell of sewage.

In the year 2021 and for the beginning of 2022, literally dozens of thousands of people have gone to both the MovieTowne Mall and Massy. To date, not one soul in this country has alerted the central government and the Georgetown City Council that this sprawling complex has a sewage problem that urgently needs to be fixed. If no one ever complains what happens?

It becomes normal and those dozens of thousands will increase in numbers and the story will never be told. In other words, that smell will be accepted and the source of the problem will never be fixed. Here was my suggestion to Mr. Singh and here is my suggestion to those who patronise that place.

You will not experience the full weight of the problem if you just drive in. You will just get a slight smell. Park and walk at the entrance and onto the side street and the story of what people have become in Guyana will hit you hard. That problem at the car park of MovieTowne has now been accepted by the world’s most inscrutable nation.

The word inscrutable is simply not the right word to describe this country. Here is more evidence of something that has fallen over the people who live here and no genius in psychological studies can explain it. Do not take my word for what you are about to read; go to Carifesta Avenue and see this madness for yourself.

The government awarded a contract to the army to fill with clay bricks, the median that separates Carifesta Avenue. This is a very narrow median that from Vlissengen Road is about 8 inches in width and when it reaches Marian Academy it gets wider about three feet. Here is what the army has been doing and not one soul has exposed this nonsense.

The project started at the beginning of December last year. Since then the army prevents western traffic flow on Carifesta Avenue. It means that you have to turn into seawall road. The seawall road is not available to Guyanese any longer. Every afternoon, there are bacchanalian abandonments between Camp Road and the Kitty pump station and the road is blocked off with insensitive revelers. To travel on the seawall road, your car has to go on top of the wall itself or ride the waves of the Atlantic Ocean.

The army was putting down its clay-bricks during the hectic traffic hours of the holiday season with total insanity occurring when you turn into seawall road, and not one traffic cop was there to prevent the chaos. Last Friday, a poor driver of a low-bed truck carrying an excavator didn’t know what goes on the seawall road. So since that was his only route because the army was at work, he turned into the seawall road. He couldn’t pass. Traffic was stalled. I called Eve Leary traffic office three times. They didn’t send a rank.

The army is still putting down its clay-bricks on a project that cannot by any stretch of the imagination be referred to as an engineering project. A group of masons could do that job in two weeks. It is now going onto seven weeks.

Last Tuesday, I stopped to speak with the officer in charge. I asked him how long the project was going on. He said he cannot recall. I told him to look into the car, he will see my dog. I told him I know when the work started since I take my dog on the seawall daily so I saw when his men started the job.

He said that the work on the seawall enhancement is still going on so why criticise his operation. How can you compare the total landscaping of the seawall project of the First Lady that runs from Battery Road, Kingston to the Bandstand with putting down less than a thousand clay-bricks on Carifesta Road? Today, the confusion will continue. If there is a God, he has to save Guyana ASAP.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)