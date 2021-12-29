$14M to clear burnt out section of school- Engineer says

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is moving ahead with the demolishing of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School.

On June 19, this year, the entire upper flat of the school was demolished by fire. The section that was destroyed included the classrooms that were designated for use by students who were about to write their CSEC examinations.

According to the Ministry’s engineer estimate, to demolish the section of the school would cost some $14,990,625. During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, six companies bid for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

