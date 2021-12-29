$14M to clear burnt out section of school- Engineer says

Latest update December 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is moving ahead with the demolishing of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School.
On June 19, this year, the entire upper flat of the school was demolished by fire. The section that was destroyed included the classrooms that were designated for use by students who were about to write their CSEC examinations.
According to the Ministry’s engineer estimate, to demolish the section of the school would cost some $14,990,625. During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, six companies bid for the contract.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Demolition of building, the North Ruimveldt Secondary.
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 28, 2021
Dec 28, 2021
