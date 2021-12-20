GAPLF seniors… Tarson is overall winner as 37 records tumble on thrilling day

Kaieteur News – Hardat Tarson was crowned overall winner when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its senior national championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College. Tarson of Hardcore Barbell club of Rosignol, West Berbice competed in the 83kg men’s open class where he totaled 762.5kg.

Vijay Rahim also of Hardcore Barbell Club dominated the men’s 74kg open raw division with a total of 712.5kg.

Angel Chappelle won the women’s 52kg sb-jr raw, while Shelly Ann Gomes took the honours in the women’s 63kg open raw segment.

Marlon Wilson took gold in the men’s 93kg master 1 raw, while Frank Tucker won the men’s 105kg master 3 EQ division.

See more details in tomorrow’s edition.