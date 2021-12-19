6 dead, 3 injured in WCB 3-vehicle smash-up

By Malisa Playter -Harry

Kaieteur News – Six persons are dead and three others injured following a three vehicle accident on the Plantation Ross public road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The dead persons have been identified as Joel Jacobs, 29, of Sophia, Georgetown, Gary Blair of Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Keanna Dow of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice, Jamol Lynch, 22, of Hopetown, WCB, Lindon MacFarlane, 23 of Belair, WCB, and Jashaun Saul of Belair, WCB. The injured persons have been identified as Fiona Massiah, Akeem Solomon and Brian Goodridge.

Police in a statement said that the accident occurred sometime around 03:00hrs on Saturday. They said that motorcar PNN 3536, which caught on fire, was driven by Lindon McFarlane, while PYY 4293, a Nissan X-Trail, was driven by Gary Blair. The third car with no fatalities, PWW 208, was driven by Akeem Solomon, 30, of Lot 30 Number 4 Village, WCB.

Reports are that Blair and Solomon were proceeding west, along the southern side of the road, at a fast rate while MacFarlane was proceeding east at a fast rate when a collision occurred.MacFarlane’s car burst into flames upon collision while the two other vehicles were badly damaged.As a result of the collision, occupants Jamal Lynch and Jashaun Saul, who were both in MacFarlane’s car, were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited persons, along with the driver, and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where they were examined by a doctor who pronounced them dead on arrival.

The occupants of PYY 4293, Jacobs, Goodridge, Dow and Blair, were removed from the vehicle and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where Dow, Blair and Jacobs were pronounced dead on arrival. Goodridge was treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was further examined, treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The occupants of PWW 208, Massiah and the driver Solomon, were removed from the vehicle and taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where it was discovered that the driver sustained head injuries, and the occupant, a fractured leg.

Meanwhile, sister of Jamol Lynch (deceased), Timika Williams, disclosed that her brother had celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday. She said he left home on Friday on his bicycle and sometime around 21:00hrs MacFarlane and Saul came to invite him to a bar-be-que in the village. Williams said at some point, her brother returned home and dropped off his bicycle and then left with his friends for another party at Lichfield, West Coast Berbice. It was while they were on their way there that the

accident occurred.Mother of Jashaun, Marva Saul, said that she received a call from her daughter-in-law saying that her son’s friend, Jamol Lynch, was in an accident. Marva said that in her heart, she knew that her son was also in the accident since he was always with Lynch.Vincent Jacobs, father of Joel, told reporters that he was not aware that his son was in Berbice but that his niece called sometime around 04:30hrs Saturday and informed him that his son had perished in the smash-up.

At the scene, Milton McPherson, 73, said he was sleeping when he heard a loud impact that awoke him and his family. He said that when he peeped out, he saw what appeared to be a car on fire at the front of his gate, which is located near the Ross public road. By that time, persons from nearby had rushed out to assist but bodies were everywhere on the parapets with debris scattered everywhere.

According to Regional Commander, Kurleigh Simon, while it was determined that the cause of the accident was speeding, investigations are ongoing to determine who collided with whom first.