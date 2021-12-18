GPF distributes over $32M to outstanding cops

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) during its Christmas Award Ceremony distributed approximately $32.6 million to officers within the force for their outstanding performances throughout the year. The ranks received awards in several categories, including Best Cop and Best Cop runner up.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie stated that the yearly ceremony is one which will continue to boost the morale of police officers in the execution of their various duties.

“Among the awardees here today are members of the Force, who have been exemplary through the recovery of illegal firearms, interdiction of narcotics, police action in the apprehension of persons who escaped from prison, and the arrest of wanted persons, just to name a few. Since the commencement of the award ceremony in 1990, the police force has paid out a total of $498.7 million as cash incentives to deserving ranks. This morale- boosting and motivating gesture will surely be continuing, as a means of enhancing work performance,” the top cop said.

Best Cop of the Year, Sergeant Moalchan Jadunandan received a trophy and a sum of money for his hard work and dedication throughout the year. The Sergeant encouraged his colleagues to remain dedicated, hardworking and willing, which will see them towards a successful career throughout the GPF.

Speaking on behalf of all of the awardees, Sergeant Jadunandan expressed gratitude to the Government and all other officials for attending the ceremony.

The runner-up for the title of ‘Best Cop of the Year’ is Sergeant Komal Pitama, who is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Region 10, and was instrumental in solving a number of murders, as well as the eradication of narcotics.

Sergeant Pitama shared that “Since I joined the Guyana Police Force, my aim was to ensure that justice prevails and that is my aim. To ensure that people get justice they need and I have a zeal and zest to go after criminals. I do not like to see crime happening. I do not sleep comfortable at night if I cannot solve it. I depend a lot on the community who give us the information.”

On a special note, female police constable, Tatyana Blair-Da Silva was awarded a total of $200,000 for her outstanding honesty returning $1 million to the owner, which she found on her way to a village shop. Blair received $100,000 from the GPF, and an additional $100,000 from the Queensway Security Service.