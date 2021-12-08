PM, Shuman differ on Govt.’s treatment of Amerindians

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips on Tuesday said that he is disappointed over the recent comments made by the Deputy Speaker, Lenox Shuman, that the incumbent administration does not respect Amerindians. But Shuman is standing by his statement and even further stated that the government is incompetent to deal with matters of indigenous peoples.

In his response to Shuman’s letter, the Prime Minister said, “I must share my profound disappointment at the position taken by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Mr Lenox Shuman, in a letter published…Mr Shuman departs from facts to unfairly and erroneously suggest that the PPP/C Government is not open to dialogue with regard to the development of the Indigenous peoples of Guyana”.

He added that not only is Shuman’s position inconsistent with the “well-established track record of the PPP/C when it comes to Amerindian development, but it is also contrary to a “goodwill and good faith” meeting they held only recently.

“On October 25, 2021, at my office, Mr Shuman and I cordially discussed several matters related to indigenous peoples’ development and the Government’s approach to bridging the digital divide and eliminating the disparity in quality of life between our hinterland and coastland,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Subsequent to the meeting, Shuman who is also the leader of the Liberty and Justice Party said “The Prime Minister iterated his government’s commitment to taking steps to ensure Indigenous Peoples are part of the development of Guyana under the One Guyana framework and that the infrastructural needs are critical to such future plans along with ICT access among others. He was also very receptive to ideas put forth on advancing initiatives that will enhance IP’s [Indigenous Peoples] presence and participation in Guyana” as was pointed out by the PM.

In this regard, he said he is uncertain as to why the Deputy Speaker would make such conclusions. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Phillips said he is urging him to engage the relevant authorities. “Our Indigenous brothers and sisters form a significant part of our country’s history and will most certainly be a part of its future and development through a considerate and consultative mechanism, as has been consistently demonstrated by successive PPP/C Governments. The PPP/C Government will always respect the views of our Indigenous peoples,” the PM assured.

PPP incompetent

In response, Shuman told Kaieteur News that he is standing by his position that the Government must do better when it comes to the rights of Indigenous people. He noted that while he does not deny meeting with the Prime Minister recently, it must be noted that during the said engagement, the issue of Indigenous people not being consulted was raised, where he clearly stated his discontent in the manner in which decisions are being made. The Deputy Speaker argued that even though the discussions were held to include Amerindians in the decision making processes, the Government proceeded to enter into agreements, which will impact the lives of Amerindians, without consulting them.

He reasoned; “They went to (the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) COP26, delivered a framework to which Indigenous Peoples were not consulted, the Government sought to undertake the reinvention or the redevelopment of the LCDS and they undertook the Marudi mining agreement without consulting the Indigenous people and they continue along the same path”.

Furthermore, Shuman argued, “They bring in a tractor and a trailer and call that development. They bring in an outboard engine and a boat and call that development. They bring in some brush cutters and chain saws and call that development but those aren’t development. It’s a 21st Century Christopher Columbus approach”.

Shuman said he was surprised at the PM’s statement. He concluded that the PPP is incompetent when it comes to dealing with issues pertaining to Indigenous People. “I don’t think that we have the kind of competency within the PPP to address Indigenous Peoples issues. We need people who understand Indigenous people issues, and who empathize with them,” Shuman explained.

In a letter to this publication, Shuman blasted the administration for failing to consult with the residents of Marudi and surrounding communities, in relation to a signed agreement that permits prospecting and gold mining.

“It is my informed view that the Government of Guyana under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has zero inclination to meaningfully consult the Indigenous Peoples on any matter. It is also my informed view that they intend to throw money at the problems the Indigenous Peoples face instead of genuinely trying to find comprehensive solutions to addressing them. By addressing the issues comprehensively, it empowers Indigenous Peoples which poses a problem to the PPP and that is far removed from the MO and intent of the PPP,” the Deputy Speaker wrote.