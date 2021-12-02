Container with ‘Rum and coke’ had spent five days in Caribbean country – CANU says

Kaieteur News – The Guyanese vessel with a consignment of Eldorado Rum that was busted with half ton of cocaine had reportedly spent five days in a Caribbean island before the liquor was loaded onto another vessel and shipped to Netherlands.

This is according to a statement issued by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU). CANU stated: “After the container departed Guyana, it transited another Caribbean territory where it was offloaded and remained there for a period of five days before it was loaded onto another vessel and shipped to the Netherlands where the bust was made”.

Kaieteur News reported on Wednesday that CANU James Singh had said that investigations revealed no cocaine was loaded into the cargo of rum here in Guyana. CANU related that current measures in place ensure that all containers be scanned before departing the country.