Traffic blues gat people turning red

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De guvament gat to do something bout dis traffic situation in de city. It driving people mad. Nuff awe gan end up in Canje…and not because we like country life.

De traffic problems getting from bad to worse but it worse in ole Georgetown and on de East Bank. De problem on de East Bank can get solve with a little brainpower. Dem got fuh stop all dem new housing developments on de East Bank.

But in ole Georgetown de situation dread. De Ole Georgetown boundaries dem is Vlissengen Road, Princes Street, Water Street and de Seawall. De traffic situation between dem boundaries is enough to give yuh blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack and a nervous breakdown. Dem lil children sitting in dem parents’ car in traffic jam and dem learning cuss word from listening to dem odder drivers.

De guvament gat fuh stap business places in dis zone. De city can’t support no more new businesses. Dem also need to hire traffic wardens 24/7 because de people always deh put de road. Dem need to create walking zones weh vehicles prohibited.

Dem boys believe dat de area border by Middle Street, Main Street, New Market Street and Waterloo Street should tun a walking zone. No traffic should get fuh guh deh. Instead ah raising dem walkways dem should create drains and cover dem over to form elevated walkways like de Dutch does do. In fact, all dem trenches should become walkways.

Talk half and pray fuh nat get ketch in traffic in ole Georgetown.