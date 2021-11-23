Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend, cop

Latest update November 23rd, 2021 12:54 AM
Nov 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-year-old Jason Roberts, of Princes Street, Georgetown, was yesterday charged for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and was also slapped with four other charges.
Roberts appeared virtually before Magistrate Dylon Bess, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
The first two charges allege that on November 7, 2021, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, Roberts unlawfully assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Nikisha Ward, and also breached a protection order by verbally assaulting her.
On the same date and location, it is alleged that Roberts unlawfully and maliciously damaged a gate, valued some $26,000, property of Jermaine Junior.
Two other charges stated that on the same date at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, the defendant assaulted Delon Sullivan—a police rank—and also damaged his shirt, which is valued at $5,000.
The sixth and final charge alleged that he behaved in a disorderly manner at the police station.
Roberts denied the allegations and was placed on $10,000 bail for each charge. The matters have since been adjourned to January 3, 2022 and transferred to Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
