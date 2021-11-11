Miner remanded for allegedly killing DJ at Puruni Landing

Kaieteur News – The miner who allegedly murdered Andre Collison called ‘DJ Choppy’ 38, of Bartica, Essequibo River over unpaid debts was on Wednesday remanded to prison for the offence.

The defendant, Kurt Simeron, 26, of Lot 1968 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Chrystal Lambert. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on November 5, 2021, at a restaurant located at Puruni Landing, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven, he murdered Collison.

Simeron was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on December 3, 2021. According to reports, Collison was stabbed fatally around 01:00hrs last Friday, moments after he left his room in search of food and went to a restaurant located at Puruni Landing, Middle Mazaruni.

The facts of the matter state that while Collison was waiting at the restaurant to collect his food order, Simeron walked into the said establishment and an argument ensued between the two men over a sum of money owed. It is alleged that Simeron then reportedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Collison to his abdomen before making good his escape.

Collison was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Puruni Health Post, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Bartica Regional Hospital and his body was then transported to the hospital’s mortuary.

The defendant was later apprehended, charged and placed before the court.