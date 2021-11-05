Health Ministry to expand Regional Hospitals to accommodate COVID patients

Latest update November 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said the Government is further increasing the country’s capacity to cater for the hospitalization and isolation of COVID-19 patients across the regions.
During his COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Minister Anthony revealed that each of the regional hospitals to be equipped to properly facilitate care of COVID-19 patients.
The Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) at Liliendaal, Region Four, remains the central facility to house persons who require hospitalization, and has an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with the capacity to house 59 persons.
“In Region One, we have a section of the Mabaruma Hospital that can accommodate COVID-19 patients. We also have at Port Kaituma, a section of that hospital that is dedicated to COVID-19 patients. That’s where over the last several months, we have been isolating COVID-19 patients. We also have sections of the Kumaka Hospital in Region One, where we can do that type of isolation as well.”
However, the Government also refurbished the Suddie Regional Hospital (SRH) in Region Two, adding ventilators and oxygen supplies.
“We have extended the COVID isolation center for West Demerara Regional Hospital, because as you see currently, we have a number of cases in Region Three, and we want to make sure we have the right capacity to take care of those patients,” Minister Anthony explained.
The West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) can now accommodate 50 COVID-19 patients, and with its proximity to Region Four, critical patients are easily transported to the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal.
Meanwhile, in Region Five, works are ongoing at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital (MCH) to create an ICU facility, while at the Experiment Health Centre, one of the buildings has been repurposed to cater solely to COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, the capacity has been built to cater for COVID-19 patients at the Linden Hospital Complex, Mahdia, and Bartica Hospitals. Just recently, the Government commissioned a six-bed ICU at the Lethem Hospital.
With the infrastructure being put in place, Minister Anthony is also championing the Government’s vaccination campaign.
He further explained that the spread of COVID-19 has decreased in workplaces, as more staff are being vaccinated.
“If the workplace is adhering to the COVID measures, which means that people would have to keep social distance, sanitize their hands, wear their masks, then you will have a reduction in cases…if they are fully vaccinated. So, if people observe these requirements, then the cases will be far less.”
