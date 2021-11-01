Govt. extends curfew to midnight from today

Latest update November 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2021 News
– Despite daily increase in COVID-19 deaths
Kaieteur News – Despite the alarming number of COVID-19 deaths and cases being recorded, the government has made an adjustment to it measures by extending the national curfew hours from 22:30hrs to now 00:00 to 04:00 am.
This updated measure which was published in the Official Gazette last Friday, will be in effect from today up until November 30.The government also extended businesses opening hours to 23:00hrs. Some of these businesses are that of bars, indoor and outdoor dining.
While the curfew is being extended, the Ministry of Health yesterday reported that seven more persons, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, have died.
Their deaths now take the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 920.
The Ministry in its release said that the seven fatalities are that of six unvaccinated persons and another who was partially vaccinated. They all died between October 19 and October 30, while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
The countries latest fatalities are that of six men, an 85-year-old, a 74-year-old and an 81-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 79-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), a 79-year-old and an 80-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and lastly a 57-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 73 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,621.
Presently, there are 15 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 60 persons in institutional isolation, 2,819 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 31,807 persons who contracted the virus have recovered.
