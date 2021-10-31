Latest update October 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Exciting finish anticipated today as GTT Guyana Open Golf Tournament conclude

Oct 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An exciting finish is anticipated on the final day, today of the GTT Guyana Open Golf Tournament which is being held at the Lusignan Golf Club. Yesterday’s play was electrifying as Guyana’s top golfers competed with their overseas counterparts to see who will walk away with the coveted prizes.

Joaan Deo in action

Guyanese Christine Sukhram recorded the best gross and best net in the female division while in the men’s 10-18 category local boy Rabindranauth Persaud got the best gross and Avinda Kishore the best net and best gross in the 0-9 division.
The results for the day were as follows: •Ladies Best Gross Christine Sukhram 79, •Ladies Best Net Christine Sukhram 69, •Ladies Nearest to the flag Julia Stephenson, •Ladies Longest Drive Shenella London, •Men’s Nearest to the flag Feroze Barkat, •Men’s Longest Drive Avinash Persaud, •Men’s 0-9 Best Gross- Aavinda Kishore 68, •Men’s Best Net – Aavinda Kishore 65, •Men’s 10-18 Best Gross- Rabindranauth Persaud 79, •Men’s Best Net – Rabindranauth Persaud 69, •Men’s 19-28 Best Gross- Rohan Albert 84, •Men’s Best Net – Rohan Albert 57.

Joaan Deo in action

Day two action will commence at 06:00hrs today as many will fight to either maintain their lead or surpass the leader in their bid to be crowned the Champion of the GTT Guyana Open Golf, 2021.

 

 

