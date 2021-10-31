Latest update October 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Big truck causing long line

Oct 31, 2021

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur news – De talk is how dem containers piling up pun dem wharves overseas. But like dah nah happening hay in Guyana. Whole day, from dawn till dusk, container trucks moving pun de road and fouling up de traffic.
Dem boys seeing traffic jam on de East Bank and on de East Coast. And is all because ah dem big container truck. Is nuff stress when yuh jus going fuh buy a loaf ah bread and yuh get lockdown in a traffic jam fuh a whole hour.
De boss man of de Waterfall paper used to tek five minutes to reach from he house to de office. Now if he reach in half hour he does smile. Most days he deh in de line fuh more dan wan hour and all because ah dem big truck wah dem oil company gat pun de road.
But wah does get dem boys piss is when yuh deh patiently in a traffic line and dem mini-bus or hire car use de pedestrian lane fuh bore de line.
One time a police constable bin stop one ah dem hire car driver wah boring de line. De police tell de man he gan charge he fuh boring de line. De constable ask de driver fuh he licence.
De driver tell he dat he nah gat no licence.
De constable ask he fuh see de car registration. De driver tell de police how he just stole de car and kill de owner and how he gat de owner body in de trunk
De constable get frighten and go and tell he senior officer wah happen.
De senior officer come to de driver and said, “Sir I understand dat you gat a dead body in yuh trunk.”
De hire car driver, step out he car, open de car trunk and show de officer how it empty.
De senior officer ask he fuh he licence and registration. De hire car driver produce both.
And den turning to de senior officer seh, “I suppose de constable tell yuh how I bore line tuh.”
Talk half and get dem big truck off de road during peak hours.

