NAREI inks agreement with Jamaican company to process and package spices, seasoning at Hope Estate

Kaieteur News – Jamaican company AMJ Agro-Processing Inc. will soon be processing and packaging spices and seasonings at Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD). This is due to a five-year agreement, which the company signed with the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).The agreement was signed by NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer Jagnarine Singh and Anand James, Chairman of AMJ at the Boardroom of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Regent Street Office.

NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Jagnarine Singh and Anand James, Chairman of AMJ after signing the agreement at the Boardroom of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Regent Street Office (Photo Courtesy: DPI)

The agreement was signed in the presence of Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NAREI, Major General Ret’d Joseph Singh.
Ramraj lauded the efforts of the two entities in taking agro-processing and value-added to a next level in an effort to improve the viability of the local agro-processing industry.
“In excess of $800 million have been earmarked for the establishment of six agro-processing facilities across the country, as the development of the industry remains a top priority of the Government of Guyana and by extension the Ministry of Agriculture,” Ramraj said.
He further expalined that it is imperative that the condiments produced remain at a high standard and to the satisfaction of the household.
Earlier this year, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha announced the development of a robust market strategy, which will cater for farmers and agro-processors to be linked to lucrative markets both locally and internationally.

