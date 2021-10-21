Man who hacked wife to death in 2019 pleads guilty

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man who was accused of chopping his 20-year-old wife to death in 2019 on Dr. Tulsi Street, Williamsburgh, Corentyne, Berbice, yesterday pleaded guilty to murder.

Gavin Gill, who was a taxi driver residing at 10th Street, Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice, prior to his incarceration, appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Berbice High Court (virtually) and pleaded guilty to the capital offence.

Sentencing was subsequently deferred to November 5, 2021. Gill was represented by Attorney-at-law, Surihya Sabsook while the state was represented by Abigail Gibbs.

On March 30, 2019, Gill struck down his wife Omawattie ‘Anjalie’ Gill while she was walking to work through Dr. Tulsi Street, Williamsburgh. The victim had separated from Gill weeks prior to her death and had secured a job at a store in Rose Hall Town about a week before she was killed. Initial reports by this publication stated that the two had shared a daughter who was seven months old when the incident occurred.

Gill, it was reported, was driving his rented white Toyota IST car when he struck down Omawattie whom he had married in January 2018. He then whipped out a cutlass and knife from the car and hacked her to death. She sustained multiple chop wounds to her neck and stab wounds to her back and right side. It was a police patrol that was passing at the time of the incident that apprehended Gill.

Omawattie was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A post mortem conducted on the body revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds to the lungs.

Kaieteur News had also reported that just a week before the young woman met her demise, she had taken out a restraining order against Gill at the Whim Police Station.