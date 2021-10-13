Bus driver charged for collecting rental monies on apartments he does not own

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man was on Monday placed before the court where he was slapped with seven charges for allegedly pretending that he was in a position to rent apartments that he does not own.

The Defendant, Patrick Clarke, a bus driver appeared before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that on August 30, 2021, at Stabroek, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Clarke obtained $120,000 from Shonette Forde by falsely pretending he was in the position to rent an apartment while knowing same to be untrue.

It is also alleged that on the same date, at Broad and Russell Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, the Defendant obtained $60,000 from Candace Robertson by falsely pretending he was in a position to rent an apartment while knowing same to be untrue.

The third charge stated that on September 3, 2021, at Bourda, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud the Defendant obtained $70,000 from Marvin Sutherland by falsely pretending that he was in a position to rent an apartment while knowing same to be untrue.

It is further alleged that on September 5, 2021, at Bourda, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, the defendant obtained $40,000 advance payment from Gillian Jack by falsely pretending that he was in a position to rent an apartment while knowing same to be untrue.

The fifth charge stated that on September 9, 2021, at Charlestown, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Clarke obtained $80,000 from Kiana Gordon by falsely pretending he was in a position to rent an apartment while knowing same to be untrue.

The sixth charge stated that on September 14, 2021, at New Market Street, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, Clarke obtained $40,000 from Nigel Gibson by pretending he was in a position to rent a house while knowing same to be untrue.

The seventh and final charge stated that on the same date, at Croal Street, Georgetown, the defendant collected an additional $30,000 from Nigel Gibson by falsely pretending he was in a position to rent an apartment while knowing same to be untrue.

Clarke denied the charges that were read to him, but told the court that he had already started paying back the virtual complainants. The bus driver then added that he just need some time in order to repay the seven persons to settle the matters.

Police Prosecutor, Annalisa Brummell, made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant. Bail was granted to Clarke totaling $140,000. The matter was adjourned to November 1, 2021.