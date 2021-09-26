Girl, 12, hospitalised after being drugged by relative

Kaieteur News – A 12-year-old girl was on Friday admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) after reportedly consuming a large amount of illegal drugs and alcohol.

According to a police report, the child was given the illegal substance by a male relative, who has since gone into hiding. The incident, police revealed, occurred around 21:00hrs on Friday at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The girl was rushed to the WDRH after she was found in a drunken state. She was examined by a doctor who admitted her to the Emergency Ward after a breathalyser test was conducted on her to ascertain the amount of alcohol in her system.

The test determined that the 12 year-old had 60 percent of Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) in her system. As such, she was admitted for observation.

According to the report made to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station by the victim’s aunt, a male relative had given the child the drugs and alcohol. Police said that checks were made in the Pouderoyen area for the alleged suspect but he was not found.

An investigation is ongoing.