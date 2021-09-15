Mercy Hospital obtains ISO certification

Kaieteur News – The St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital has joined a small group of local agencies to be certified in accordance to the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). Mercy is the newest addition to the approximately eight local companies to achieve this feat.

During a press briefing held yesterday at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital compound, officials attached to the health facility announced that it acquired the IOS 9001:2015, the international standard for a quality management system. The certificate was acquired through Global Compliance Service (GCS), the only accredited international ISO certification body in Guyana. The ISO certification comes at a time when St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital is celebrating its 76th year of existence.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institution, Enock Gaskin, the ISO certification is in keeping with its mandate of assuring quality medical care is available to the Guyanese public.

He noted that “For many persons, the question being asked is what does the ISO certification contribute to medical care, and why embrace it? For the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, the answer is simple. Our desire to guarantee consistent outcomes requires that all our processes and procedure are documented. With documentation that is subject to independent audits, clients can be assured that the care provided to them conforms to the best standard of the industry.”

The CEO noted too that the hospital’s ISO compliance is coming at a time when Guyana is gearing up to cater for a thriving oil industry, as well as dealing with the effects of a global pandemic.

In offering congratulations to the management and staff of the hospital for their achievement, CEO of GCS, Candelle Bostwick, said that with the advancement of Guyana’s oil and gas sector and international investors swarming the country’s shores, the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital is now fully accredited to provide the level or standard of health care services those investors are accustomed to.

She said “This standard is one that is based on providing accurate, reliable and consistent quality of service to the customers….In this case, the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, the scope includes the delivery of patient care services, and all of the service provided by this health care institution.”

Bostwick continued, “What the certification means to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital and its Mercy Resident Care Service is that customers can now expect or continue to expect improved quality in delivery of their services, and that they have a system to ensure that the customers’ requirements are met.”

The GCS’ CEO noted too that the team at the Hospital worked diligently over the past two years to ensure continuous quality service and care to patients, as mandated in their Hospital mission statement.

“The St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital has invested heavily to meet the demands of the industry by pursuing ISO9001:2015 certification, among other initiatives. The company continues to develop its range of products and services to meet the continued needs of patients accessing quality care at the institution. The Quality Department continues to pursue a policy to consistently meet and exceed the expectations of our customers. Ensuring that all staff are informed and trained on the Quality Management System is our highest priority, so that it can be implemented.”

Meanwhile, Carlton Joao, Chairman of the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, relished the fact that the hospital would have received standardisation, and made note of the fact that a cultural change was necessary in acquiring such.

In addition to the ISO certification, the hospital boasts of 100% COVID-19 vaccination among staff members.