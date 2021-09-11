Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

10 Guyanese men, women are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Sep 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday reported that 10 more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. Because of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 669.
According to the Ministry the latest fatalities are that of seven women: a 67-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam); a 64-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); a 56-year-old, a 66-year-old, an 85-year-old, a 79-year-old and a 60-year-old all from Region Four; (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of three men, a 50-year-old, an 82-year-old and a 58-year-old all from Region Four.
The Health Ministry reported too that all 10 persons died over a four-day period (September 7 to 10) while receiving care at a medical facility.
Further, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry recorded 218 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,519.
Presently there are 30 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 143 persons in institutional isolation, 2,624 in home isolation and 17 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 24,053 persons who tested positive for virus have recovered.

