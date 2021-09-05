Alleged Shallot thief dies after reportedly jumping out of bus window

Latest update September 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man accused of stealing some $70,000 worth of Shallot died last Tuesday from injuries he received after reportedly jumping out of a minibus that was transporting him to a police station. The dead man was identified as Deonarine Dyal of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
According to a release sent out by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the driver of the minibus claimed that Dyal jumped out of the bus around 09:00hrs. He further alleged that after he spotted Dyal lying on the road with injuries, he picked him up and took him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he died hours later while receiving treatment.
An autopsy conducted on Dyal’s remains has revealed that he died as a result of multiple internal injuries to the chest and abdomen caused by a heavy object. It is suspected that after he jumped out of the bus, it accidently ran over him causing the fatal injuries.
The driver of the minibus had told investigators that at the time of the incident he was transporting Dyal to the Fort Wellington Police Station for allegedly stealing his Shallots.
He claimed that on August 28, someone stole $70,000 worth of the herb from his garden. He further claimed that he had reported the matter to the police but his son had told him that the Shallot thief was Dyal.
The man related to investigators that last Tuesday he confronted the man about the theft and told him that he was caught on CCTV camera committing the act. Dyal had reportedly challenged the driver to show him the footage. The man agreed and Dyal joined his minibus to check out the footage at the driver’s home.
However, the driver told the cops that he had no intentions of taking Dyal to show him any footage and instead decided to drive with the alleged Shallot thief to the police station.
Investigators reported that the driver claimed that on the way there he reportedly stopped to pick up a female neighbourhood police. The woman reportedly entered his bus and as he was driving off, she asked where he was heading. The driver claimed that he responded to the woman that he was heading to the Fort Wellington Police Station. Immediately, according to the driver, he heard his bus window pull open. When he reportedly looked back, he saw Dyal lying on the public road with bruises to his body.
