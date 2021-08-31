M&CC commences payment of workers

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Mayor and City Council has commenced the payment of wages and salaries to all of its workers.

In a statement issued yesterday, Interim Town Clerk, Candace Nelson, noted that the City’s administration is grateful to all of its employees for the patience exhibited during this difficult time of transition at the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown.

“It is public knowledge that workers of the Georgetown Municipality are performing their tasks and duties under harsh work conditions. Nevertheless, they remain faithful and committed to their work while facilitating the provision of vital municipal services to local communities within the City. Going forward, the administration does not anticipate any further delays in the payment of workers’ remuneration,” Nelson said in her statement.

The announcement comes days after Nelson announced that the salaries, which are usually paid by the 26th of each month, would be delayed for several days because of issues relating to the changing of the signatories to the Council’s bank account.

Nelson had warned citizens to brace themselves for the disruption of certain essential municipal services to the Georgetown communities.

Nelson had explained that following her appointment by the Local Government Commission (LGC), she had written to Republic Bank (the institution where the Council has its bank accounts) and notified its management of those changes. In that letter, the Town Clerk requested the necessary and corresponding changes to the signatures of the Council’s accounts.

However, it noted that subsequently, the administration was “informed, informally” that the Mayor, Ubraj Narine, had written to the bank (Republic Bank) and attempted to instruct its management to retain the old signature of Ms. Sherry Jerrick, who has been reverted to her substantive position as Assistant Town Clerk and Mr. John Douglas, City Treasurer (Ag), who is on vacation leave.

As a result, it noted that the new and necessary changes were not reflected in the Council’s accounts.

Nelson had outlined that and consequently the administration could not move forward with the payroll within the agreed time to pay workers of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown.