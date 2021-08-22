Surinamese fisher folk frown over licence pact with Guyana

Kaieteur News – A decision by Heads of State, Irfaan Ali of Guyana, and Chandrikapersad Santokhi of neighbouring Suriname, is being met with disbelief and lash back from the Surinamese fisher folks, especially in Nikerie, which straddles the Corentyne River that serves as the border between the two countries.

According to reports emanating from the Dutch speaking country, the Chairman of the Surinamese Fishermen’s Collective, Willem Mohamed Hoesein, says that the board has reacted with disbelief to the news that the fishermen from Guyana will soon be allowed to fish in that country’s waters with licence in hand.

Chairman of the Fishing Cooperative in Nikerie, Rajendra Churamon, in lamenting the decision noted that at present there are currently about 50 applications for fishing licences pending for Nikerie residents while the move will place licences into the hands of about 150 Guyanese fishermen operating there.

He contends that the move to licence that many Guyanese fishermen to operate in that country’s waters will result in over fishing.

Meanwhile, Hoesein said, according to reports, a meeting was scheduled to be held yesterday by the Collective over the issue with that country’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Prahlad Sewdien.

Additionally, it was noted that Rabin Parmessar, Surinamese’s Leader of the Opposition (National Democratic Party), has also publicly objected to the plan to licence Guyanese fisher folk because it is not in the interest of Suriname.

“It is sad and a stab at our fishermen and fishing grounds. I call on our fishermen and all Surinamese to protest strongly against this,” Parmessar is reported in the Surinamese press saying.

During his visit to Guyana, the Surinamese subject Minister had joined with his President for talks in Guyana over the licencing of Guyanese fishermen to operate legally in their waters.

According to reports out of the Dutch-speaking nation, President Santokhi had reported to his domestic press that last year it was brought to his attention by his Guyanese colleague, President Irfaan Ali that fishermen from his country have to pay exorbitant amounts for licences to fish in Suriname.

Surinamese reports have indicated that permits issued to Surinamese, sublet them through front men to fishermen from neighbouring countries.

“Per licence amounts ranging from 2,500 to 4,000 US dollars would be involved. Surinamese who legally obtain a fishing licence pay between 100 and 150 US dollars per year,” that country’s subject Minister Sewdien is quoted as saying.

Another issue is that little of the fish caught by Guyanese is delivered to Suriname, the reports highlight.

A Joint Communiqué following the end of two days of talks between high level delegations between the two countries—led by their respective presidents—revealed that they “discussed the issuance of SK fishing licences to Guyanese fisher folk and agreed that both ministers responsible would work towards the issuance of fishing licences in that category by January 1, 2022.”

It was noted in their Communiqué that the licences would take into account “the established quota on the Surinamese side.”