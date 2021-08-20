Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC latest round

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana youth player Rovendra Mandolall hit an entertaining 96 to spur Warriors Cricket Club to a handsome 68-run win over Pegasus on Sunday in the latest round of the 2021 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Division one 20-over competition.

And at the same venue, Woburn Collegiate Institute ground in Scarborough, Polly Shivrattan also missed out on a century as he scored 95 to see his team Ramblers Sports Club defeat United Cricket Club by 69 runs.

The right-handed Mandolall slammed nine fours and a similar number of sixes as Warriors rattled up a sufficient 228-4 from the 20-overs and then they kept Pegasus to 160-5 when the overs expired.

Opener Mark Moosia supported Mandolall with 60, while Mahesh Kadir made 24. Anil Versammy grabbed two wickets for 24 from three overs. In Pegasus’ innings, veteran opener Jai Singh scored an unbeaten 76 laced with 10 fours and three sixes, while Suresh Ragoonauth contributed 25. Shazam Baksh claimed two for 24 off three overs.

The left-handed Shivrattan hit ten sixes and three fours as Ramblers raced to 193-5 at the conclusion of the 20-overs while United was left stranded at 124-3 when the 20-overs ran out.

Ron Etwaroo hit an aggressive 44 to support Shivrattan and 22 from Richard Rossan.

When United batted, Imran Rasool led the fight with an unbeaten 59. No other scores available up to press time but three matches are slated for this Sunday at various venues across the Greater Toronto Area as the action continues.