Ninvalle reiterates NSC’s full support for Table Tennis star, Chelsea Edghill

Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Chelsea Edghill, OLY, yesterday visited the office of Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, to not only thank the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their support, but also re-engage them on her future plans in the sport of Table Tennis.
Ninvalle, this week, made a presentation of $1M to the GTTA in aid of Edghill’s quest for continued success in Table Tennis, while noting that it could balloon following a review four months from now.
The 24-year-old who became the first woman from the English-speaking Caribbean and first Guyanese (male or female) to play Table Tennis at the Olympics, presented Ninvalle with a portrait from her victory over Fiji’s Sally Yee (4 – 1) at the 32nd Olympiad.
Edghill told Ninvalle that the image is one that’s close to her heart since it was her first match at the Olympics and more so one where she came out victorious (11-5, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8) and moved on to the Round-of-64.
Ninvalle, on behalf of the Commission and by extension the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Minister Charles Ramson Jr, congratulated Edghill on an exceptional performance at the Tokyo Games.
The country’s Director of Sport reaffirmed the Linwood University Chemistry graduate that the NSC stands fully committed in supporting her development.
