Northwell Health donates US$18,000 worth of PPE to support GPHC’s COVID-19 response

Latest update August 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Northwell Health non-profit integrated healthcare network in New York through the Centre for Global Health (CGH) has donated medical supplies containing personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in support of the hospital’s response to COVID-19.
The protective equipment to keep healthcare workers safe includes 12,000 KN-95 masks, 10,200 surgical masks, 3200 isolation gowns and 1800 face shields. In total, Northwell Health has gifted US$18,000 worth of medical supplies to the GPHC as part of the institution’s commitment to support the Corporation’s preparedness and response to COVID-19.
“We hope the supplies provided will help you in fighting the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Guyana,” wrote the Director of Global Health, Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena to GPHC’s Chairman Dr. Madan Rambaran who lauded the donation as a practical contribution to the Corporation’s ongoing efforts.
The provision of adequate PPE for healthcare workers is an essential component of COVID-19 management, particularly for those who work in highly exposed environments. As an institution that prioritises the health of its staff, the GPHC cannot underscore the importance of this substantive donation from Northwell.
Northwell Health has been a longstanding partner of the GPHC and has supported the institution for many years through several training and capacity building initiatives. Although the disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the delivery of regular programmes, the GPHC is extremely grateful for Northwell’s assistance for Guyana’s healthcare workers through this timely donation, which will be very useful to protect frontline staff as they continue their dedication to patient care.
Aug 11, 2021
Aug 11, 2021
Aug 11, 2021
Aug 11, 2021
Aug 11, 2021
