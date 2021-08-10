Reliance lift Shivnandan Madholall memorial trophy

Kaieteur News – Reliance produced a fine all-round performance to beat Reliance Scheme by 40 runs in the 8th Shivnandan Madholall memorial trophy match on Sunday at Reliance ground, Essequibo Coast.

Reliance took first strike after winning the toss and tallied up a challenging 148-9 from the 20-overs, while Scheme only responded with 108 off 17.5 overs.

Opener Basil Persaud led the way with a solid 47 which counted three sixes and two fours while Shawn Narine contributed 20 and 15 from Premnauth Persaud (unrelated).

Trevis Simon grabbed three wickets for 15 off four overs while Denesh Persaud collected three wickets but conceded 21 runs in his four overs and skipper Ravendra Madholall claimed two for 12 off four overs.

When Reliance Scheme batted, former national youth player Rovindra Parasram hit a top-score of 26, while Freddy Lall and Madholall offered descent fight with 14 each. Veteran softball player Dhanny Benny, who instigated an early collapse, snatched three for 16 off four overs while Ryan Lall also accounted for three victims but conceded 21 runs off his four overs and Kumar Dass supported with two wickets.

Basil Persaud was later named player-of-the-match and he took home a trophy. Both the winning and runners-up teams were a given a trophy each. At the presentation, several players reflected on the life of Shivnandan Madholall who passed away in 2013 at age 30 due to Malaria. Shivnandan represented Essequibo and Guyana at the regional youth tournament. He was the brother of former national under-19 batsman Rovendra Mandolall. Some of the people who spoke about Shivnandan Madholall’s cricketing career were Elroy Stephney, Asif Akbar, Simon and Ravendra Madholall, another brother of Shivnandan.