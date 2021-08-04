La Penitence woman killed by drunk driver

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Melissa Lewis, of La Penitence, Georgetown, was yesterday morning killed by a 29-year-old drunk driver who collided with her while she was crossing the road.

The accident occurred on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, around 04:13hrs.

According to CCTV footage seen by this publication, Lewis was standing in the middle of the road attempting to cross over to the other half, to Durban Park. She was seen making her first attempt but subsequently turned back.

The woman was still standing in the middle of the road, but while facing east, motorcar PSS 4025, driven by Delroy Dominique D’Aguiar, who was proceeding east on Homestretch Avenue at an alleged fast rate collided with her.

Upon impact, Lewis’ body was flung into the air and went over the motorcar.

According to the police, the driver alleged that the pedestrian was crossing the road from north to south into his path. The driver further alleged that he applied brakes to avoid a collision but failed and hit the pedestrian.

Lewis was picked up in an unconscious state by the emergency medical technicians (EMT) and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was seen and examined by a doctor. However, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention.

The police reported that a breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, which revealed that he was above the prescribed limit. He was subsequently arrested and placed into custody and the motorcar was impounded.