Men robbed while opening gate

Aug 02, 2021 News

Screen grab the video that recorded the bandits robbing the men.

Kaieteur News – CCTV footage has captured yet another brazen robbery taking place in the city. This time around, the victims were two men opening their gate to their home.
Based on the footage which was uploaded on Facebook, the men were attacked by four motorbike bandits sometime after 06:00Hrs on July 20, 2021.
The victims had pulled up in front of their house on a scooter. The pillion rider got off and proceeded to open the gate while the rider remained on the scooter. As the pillion rider was opening the gate, the CCTV camera captured four men on two XR motorcycles passing by.
They rode pass but returned seconds later. The pillion riders of the XR bikes then approached the unsuspecting victims.
One of them had on a grey hoodie and was armed with a hand gun. He was seen holding the men at gun point as his accomplice joined him. The victims were assaulted as the men searched through their pockets and even removed their helmets to see if they had anything stashed underneath.
One of the bandits even kicked the victim’s scooter before they escaped.
Kaieteur News understands that one of the victims had stopped home to pick up some items before going about his day.

 

Watch this 4-minute skullduggery

 

