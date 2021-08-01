Latest update August 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Woman breaks car window to escape kidnappers

Aug 01, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Tuschen woman escaped a possible abduction attempt, after accepting a free ride on Friday.
According to a police report, the 21-year-old resident of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was waiting on transportation after her day to day job to head home around 16:30 hours.
As the woman stood on the main road awaiting transportation, a black Nissan Juke motor vehicle pulled up in front of her, driven by a male who offered her a drop to her location; a female was seated in the front passenger seat.
Both persons were unknown to the woman who nonetheless agreed and entered the vehicle. Upon reaching to her destination, the woman requested the driver to stop the vehicle, but he ignored the woman, and proceeded to turn on to the Tuschen Public Road.
According to the report, the victim became scared for her life, and broke the back left side window of the vehicle, which caused the driver to stop immediately. The victim then rushed out of the vehicle with all her belongings and the vehicle drove off in the western direction. The incident was reported subsequently to the police at the Leonora Police Station.

