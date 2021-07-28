Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Exxon to rent more supply boats

Jul 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Stabroek Block Operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—is currently seeking three classes of specialised supply vessels to support its offshore operations.

The Russell Bouziga, one of the vessels currently being rented by ExxonMobil.

According to ExxonMobil Guyana, it is requesting information for the provision of multi-purpose support vessels, platform support vessels, and fast support vessels.
The company, in making its request, indicated that Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana subsidiary—plans to put in place an enabling agreement(s) for the provision and operation of multi-purpose support vessels(MPSVs), platform support vessels (PSVs), and fast support vessels (FSVs) for offshore activity in Guyana.
The company in its invite noted that the delivery dates for the supply vessels would be October 1, or January 1, 2021, depending on the type of vessel being provided.
This publication had recently reported that ExxonMobil Guyana is currently utilising 24 supply vessels to support its drilling operations at the Urau-1 well in the Stabroek Block at a cost of some US$1.3M daily.
This, for each of the vessels being rented at a cost of some US$55,000, as neighbouring oil producers, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname spend some US$12,000 for the rentals of their supply vessels.
According to a recent notice by ExxonMobil, the 24 vessels it recently rented were to support its drilling operations in the Stabroek Block, this time using the MODU Stena Carron to spud its Urau-1 well, some 101 miles offshore Guyana.
That drilling area encompasses an area of 0.29 square miles and mariners are being warned to stay clear of the vessels and navigate with extreme caution when in the vicinity.
The supply vessels being employed to support the drilling activity include Gary Rook, Russell Bouziga, Robert Adams, Seacor Nile, Sanibel Island, Jack Edwards, Holiday, C-Installer, Kirk Chouest, Roger White, Charlie Commeaux and the Ted Smith.
Others being employed are Paradise Island, Seacor Demerara, Clarence Triche, Seacor Congo, Horn Island, Russell Adams, Seacor Murray, Seacor Amazon, Seacor Mixteca, Emily Day McCall, Michael Crombie and Guyana Hero.
Kaieteur News has since been reliably informed that according to the company’s contracts, they are to be paid whether the vessel is used in a day or not.

