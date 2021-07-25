Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

240 new cases, 523 deaths resulting from COVID-19

Jul 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is reporting 240 new COVID-19 cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths. The new cases take the total number of confirmed cases to 22, 090, while the death toll is now 523.
The five latest fatalities are all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The deaths include a 73-year-old woman who died on June 29; a 73-year-old woman who died on July 02, 2021; a 45-year-old man who died on July 21, 60-year-old man who died on July 22 and an 86-year-old man who died on July 23.
Additionally, there are now 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 people are in institutional isolation; 978 are in home isolation and two persons remain in institutional quarantine.
To date, 20,503 people who were previously infected with COVID-19, have now recovered.

Dashboard July, 24, 2021.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL competition

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL...

Jul 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth hit a responsible, unbeaten 48 to lead Essequibo Coast Cricket Club to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bacchus Ruff Ryder last...
Read More
‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s performance’-Coach Blake

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s...

Jul 25, 2021

Thomas, Nichols, Rickford, Gonsalves among victors as GGA/Nexgen camp conclude

Thomas, Nichols, Rickford, Gonsalves among...

Jul 25, 2021

Edghill’s Olympics campaign ends after second match

Edghill’s Olympics campaign ends after second...

Jul 25, 2021

Allicock out-boxed by de Cruz as Guyanese medal hopes in Tokyo Olympics ends

Allicock out-boxed by de Cruz as Guyanese medal...

Jul 25, 2021

12th annual GBTI/GTA Open declared open by Minister Ramson Jr.

12th annual GBTI/GTA Open declared open by...

Jul 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The looming crisis

    Kaieteur News – A vaccination crisis has now erupted. The Minister of Health has done an amazing job in sourcing COVID-19... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]