240 new cases, 523 deaths resulting from COVID-19

Latest update July 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is reporting 240 new COVID-19 cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths. The new cases take the total number of confirmed cases to 22, 090, while the death toll is now 523.
The five latest fatalities are all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The deaths include a 73-year-old woman who died on June 29; a 73-year-old woman who died on July 02, 2021; a 45-year-old man who died on July 21, 60-year-old man who died on July 22 and an 86-year-old man who died on July 23.
Additionally, there are now 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 people are in institutional isolation; 978 are in home isolation and two persons remain in institutional quarantine.
To date, 20,503 people who were previously infected with COVID-19, have now recovered.
Jul 25, 2021Kaieteur News – Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth hit a responsible, unbeaten 48 to lead Essequibo Coast Cricket Club to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bacchus Ruff Ryder last...
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has replied to my “constant banging,” that is, my consistent... more
Kaieteur News – A vaccination crisis has now erupted. The Minister of Health has done an amazing job in sourcing COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com