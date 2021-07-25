240 new cases, 523 deaths resulting from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is reporting 240 new COVID-19 cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths. The new cases take the total number of confirmed cases to 22, 090, while the death toll is now 523.

The five latest fatalities are all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The deaths include a 73-year-old woman who died on June 29; a 73-year-old woman who died on July 02, 2021; a 45-year-old man who died on July 21, 60-year-old man who died on July 22 and an 86-year-old man who died on July 23.

Additionally, there are now 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 75 people are in institutional isolation; 978 are in home isolation and two persons remain in institutional quarantine.

To date, 20,503 people who were previously infected with COVID-19, have now recovered.