18 years jail for man found guilty of sodomising boy, 12

Kaieteur News – Wazir Potter, a 49-year-old resident of Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old schoolboy last month, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The sentence was imposed at the Georgetown High Court by Justice Brassington Reynolds, on Potter, who attended court virtually via Zoom from the Lusignan Prison. He was remanded to prison, pending sentence last month.

He was found guilty of the crime committed on August 8, 2018. Potter had maintained he was not guilty of the crime throughout the trial in the Georgetown High Court. “I done no wrong and if I do it, let God come down and cripple me right here,” the man said in response to the guilty verdict.

Potter was represented by Attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, while the case against him was presented by State Counsels, Nafeeza Baig, Sarah Martin and Latifah Elliot. According to reports, on the day in question, the victim was walking along a track located at Garden of Eden, when Potter snatched him and took him to a house where he committed the act.

In his impact statement submitted to the court yesterday, the victim said that he would feel safe and secure knowing that Potter is behind bars. Before imposing the sentence, Justice Reynolds told Potter that he should be separated from the rest of society, whose values and norms he goes against with his beastly actions.

The judge told Potter that he did not find any mitigation factors in his favour and sentenced him to 18 years imprisonment. According to information, the boy felt someone grab him from behind by his shirt, put a hand over his mouth and carried him into the house through the side door. The report indicated that the victim only recognised the perpetrator when he reached into the living room of the house, and saw that it was Potter.

Potter removed his shirt and his pants and underpants and took him into the first bedroom, where he was put to lie on his belly on a queen-sized bed. The boy related that Potter undressed in the living room and recalled that the side door was locked and that it had a “press in” lock. After committing the act, Potter reportedly threatened the child to kill him if he walked through the track again. The child made a complaint to his relatives about what Potter had done to him. The matter was reported and Potter was arrested. In his defence, Potter had pleaded not guilty, claiming instead that the victim’s story was fabricated.