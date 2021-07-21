Apology

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News wishes to apologise for the contents of article published on June 27, 2021, under the caption “Former coalition drug supplier arrested in New York for stalking, harassing ex-lover.” The article contained a number of unsubstantiated claims made against the businessman and owner of HDM labs, Hardat Singh.

Among them, is the claim that Singh was facing possible criminal charges in Guyana as it relates to abuse and assault of his ex-lover, Ann Narine. Kaieteur News wishes to clarify, that Mr. Singh has not been charged in Guyana nor is there any information to suggest that he will be charged based on any of the claims made in the published piece. As such, this publication, wishes to apologise for the embarrassment and ridicule caused to Mr. Singh, in this regard.