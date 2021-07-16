Life sentences for confessed killers of Leopold Street mason

Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two confessed killers were on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of 43-year-old Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown mason, Rawle Rodrigues, back on January 20, 2017.
Akeem Haymer called ‘Curry’ and Affiba Yenkana called ‘Dugla’ were sentenced after they opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. The men‘s guilty plea came one week after they appeared before Justice, Sandil Kissoon, on the capital charge of murder. Their trial was scheduled to begin when they opted to plead guilty to manslaughter.
The two men had killed Rodrigues in the vicinity of Demico House at Stabroek, Georgetown, following an altercation in January 2017. During the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed once to his chest by one of the men with an object. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Prior to sentencing the two men on Wednesday, Justice Kissoon said that the Court must play its role in eliminating the prevalence of homicide in society by imposing sentences that will serve as a deterrent.
He noted that the killers are both young and appear to be in excellent health “but yet you have elected to resort to the practice of crime and preying on citizens.”
According to the sentence, Yenkana and Haymer will become eligible for parole only after serving 15 years. At the hearing, Yenkana was represented by attorney-at-law Rachael Bakker, while Haymer was represented by attorney-at-law Lawrence Harris. State Counsel Lisa Cave and State Counsel Muntaz Ali appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

