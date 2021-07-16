Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana Manganese Inc. employees reach out to GAWU about inhumane treatment at workplace

Jul 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Employees attached with the Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI) have engaged the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers (GAWU) concerning some of the inhumane working conditions they are presently enduring there.
GAWU in a press statement yesterday revealed that through its outreach activities with workers there, the Union learnt that GMI was actively sideling workers in favour of foreigners.
The Union shared that the workers have expressed their dismay over what they described as their abominable conditions-of-work.
“They shared that many tasks being undertaken by foreigners could be done by locals but inexplicably they are denied such opportunities. They felt that it seemed the company was seeking for them to leave the employ,” the Union disclosed.
GAWU also lamented that the workers highlighted to them that foreigners are enjoying adequate housing conditions and appropriate meals, whereas in their case the situation is unsatisfactory.
According to the Union, the workers claimed that skilled employees were being told to carry out tasks that are below their skills. This, the workers say are demeaning, considering that they would have undergone extensive training in the specific field of work.
Apart from that, workers pointed out that their statutory deductions were not being paid over to the relevant agencies.
GAWU, who is disturbed by the treatments of the workers, said that “It is simply unbelievable that firms are seeking to benefit from our natural wealth yet fail to uphold even the basic rights of our workers and people.”
The Union, which represents workers’ interest, concluded that it will stand with the workers and continue to advocate for their rights to be upheld.

