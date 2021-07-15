Punctured tyre blamed for plane mishap

Latest update July 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Cessna Caravan ran into some bushes yesterday after it landed at the Eteringbang Airstrip located in Region Seven. According eyewitnesses, the minor accident, might have been caused by a punctured tyre.
According to a release issued by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), at approximately 11:34hrs. an aircraft operated by Jags Aviation was involved in a runway excursion upon landing. Persons who were present at the airstrip told this newspaper that it appeared as if one of the plane’s tyre had “burst” just as it landed on the airstrip.
Everyone reportedly braced for the worst but the pilot managed to control the aircraft and ended up running into some bushes at the side of the airstrip, slightly damaging the “nose.”
Kaieteur News understands that the plane was carrying only cargo and that the pilot escaped unhurt.
GCAA in its press release stated too, that it had dispatched inspectors to the area to conduct investigations. This newspaper learnt that they returned in the late afternoon hours.
