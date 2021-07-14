Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Parking can be hazardous to yuh pocket

Jul 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Parkin is a problem in de city. Sometimes yuh does be late fuh wan appointment nat because yuh nah leff home pon time but because yuh does gat fuh spend a lang time looking fuh a parkin space.
It reminds dem boys of de time a man bin late fuh a meeting. He deh looking fuh a parkin place, and can’t find one. In desperation, he look up to de sky and start fuh pray, “Lord, if you find me a parkin place, I promise to never drink, smoke or be adulterous again.”
Miraculously, a place open up just in front he. He tun he face up to de heavens and say, “Never mind, I just fine one.”
But some Guyanese don’t kay way dem park. One day I been coming out a store when I see a traffic cop writing a ticket. So I went up to he and say, “Come on buddy, how about giving a guy a break?”
He ignore me and continue writing de ticket. So I call he a idiot. He look at me strang and start writing another ticket fuh defective tyres.
I let out another insult at he. He start write a third ticket. De more I insult he de more tickets he write, all de time putting dem under de windscreen wiper. In all he mussy write bout 10 tickets.
I didn’t even care. Me car bin park till round de corna.
Talk half and park in de right place!

