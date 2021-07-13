Vendor slapped by thieves for warning victims

Kaieteur News – Even as more individuals come forward to tell their stories of being brazenly robbed in the Stabroek Market area, some eyewitnesses have related that the bandits would also assault the vendors for warning potential victims.

One eyewitness had pointed this out after reading a Kaieteur News’ article with the headline: “KN employee falls prey to Stabroek Market’s choke-and-rob gang.”

That individual stated, “the reason the vendors can’t help is because the gang would return to deal with them. Once I saw a female vendor trying to signal a man that he was about to be robbed. The would-be robber return and slap her two times.”

Other eyewitnesses said that robbers would also target and victimise the vendors if they try to prevent such robberies from occurring. Agreeing with the eyewitnesses that vendors are forced to turn a blind eye to the brazen acts of robbery taking place in the area, two more victims decided to share their stories of being robbed in the presence of multiple onlookers.

One of them, an employee of DSL Cash and Carry, was choked and robbed by two masked men just last Wednesday. He was attacked at around 21:30hrs. in front of a barbershop located at the route 42 bus park.

While seeking transportation, the victim recalled that one of the men choked him from behind as the accomplice relieved him of a haversack, which contained his cell phone worth some $47,000, wallet and house keys.

The accomplice searched his pockets too but found nothing else of value and decided to let him go. He related that the men robbed him in the presence of two vendors who were nearby.

Another man, an employee of ASSL Group of Companies, said that he was robbed in front of multiple vendors on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

He was attacked around 19:00hrs. by three men armed with a gun. They reportedly slapped him to the face and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

Fearful for his life, he handed over his cell phone worth $65,000.

On Sunday last a Kaieteur News reporter, while sitting in a minibus on the East Coast Demerara bus park, witnessed a man being choked and robbed by three bandits just moments before a police patrol car drove by.