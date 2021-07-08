Another call to fix potholes on Dumpsite Road

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I write this letter hoping that this issue gets immediate attention. I must admit I feel a vexation and frustration in once again calling upon those responsible to fix the potholes on the Dumpsite Road, Windsor Stretch, and the link to Buddy’s Scheme Road behind there. It has been months now, you could have seen little potholes now galvanised into craters and nothing has been done to fix these. Everyday there are lines of traffic just for motorists to navigate these holes.
We have layers of Government, Local and Central and I am sure many of them traverse these areas daily, why they can try to at least temporarily fill them until a permanent fix can be had. Are they waiting for something drastic to happen and then a Minister will come for a garland moment, caught pointing fingers for a PR stunt? People are disgusted and the least we expect as taxpayers are proper roads, water and electricity supply. I challenge this newspaper to do an observation of this situation and make public your findings.
Yours truly,
Name provided
