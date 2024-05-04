GPSU supports the ‘free press’ to ensure integrity and credibility are upheld 

Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:56 AM
May 04, 2024 Letters
The significance of World Press Freedom Day 2024 is particularly important in safeguarding the right to freedom of expressions in all democratic societies. Through this medium, information reaches the citizenry to inform of fundamental issues that are occurring. By way of this mechanism the public has access to information and that governments respect the freedom of expression of the people. The United Nations’ intention is to raise awareness of the challenges Journalists the world over are facing, exacerbated by war and mental health issues, the loss of lives, including threats, violence, and censorship arising from this exposure. Ensuring the visibility of these issues is crucial for promoting peace and democratic values Worldwide.
The Theme of World Press Freedom Day 2024 is “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the environmental crisis“.
The theme for this year’s observance serves to raise awareness of all aspects of the global environmental crisis and its consequences are essential to build democratic societies. Journalistic work is indispensable for this purpose.
The Guyana Public Service Union supports the role and purpose of the ‘FREE PRESS’ in ensuring that its integrity and credibility are upheld and maintained. The Print and electronic media in Guyana, inclusive of social media platforms must be enduring and operate according to the Information Act to allow for the free flow of information to the citizenry. The GPSU wishes to express felicitations to all Journalists worldwide and more particularly, the Guyana Press Association to operate according to high professional standards, while disseminating credible and factual information to the public.
Once again, best wishes for World Press Freedom Day 2024.
GPSU
