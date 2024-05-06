We deserve what the wealth of this country is capable of giving to us

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Mr. Clement Rohee in a letter captioned, Mr. Bissesar sought refuge in Cheddi Jagan’s legacy and dated May 04 2024 was a very feeble attempt to respond to my letter published on May 2nd, 2024 and captioned, “The “lean and clean” government of Dr. Cheddi Jagan is a thing of the past.’ At best it was a collection of ad hominem as he dealt with me and not what I wrote. He could not correct any of the statements I made.

His response was, “Mr. Bisessar bad-talked the PPP”, “Mr. Bisessar sought to besmirch…”, “Mr. Bissesar has established himself as a known critic”, “Moreover when fact-checked, the content will be found to be based on self-inflicted bitterness”, however Rohee could not have and did not negate anything I wrote nor provided alternative “Facts”. His argument was simple, he wrote “… the thrust of his (Bisessar) arguments suffer from muscular atrophy”.

This gentleman is a member of the executive of the PPP and was a Minister, no wonder they had to depend on me to take on Freddi Kissoon, Stella, Peeping Tom , Lincon Lewis etc. Let him deny this. Donald Ramotar wrote to me congratulating me on my writings.

Rohee wrote, “Mr. R. Bisessar, unashamedly, sought refuge in the legacy of Cheddi Jagan”. He is correct here and I am correct when I say the present leadership has betrayed Jagan’s legacy not only of “lean and clean” but also his legacy. This same leadership quite correctly criticized the WPA leadership of betraying Rodney’s legacy. Rodney was a Marxist, Cheddi also. Well Mr. Rohee the PPP constitution says the PPP is a Marxist Lenninist Party but when last has anyone read or heard any utterance by the PPP leaders anything Marxist.

Those who read the letter column would know that I Rajendra Bisessar have been writing about this topic in the press. So definitely, I have been following in the footsteps of Cheddi and Walter Rodney. I have been consistent in my support of the working class and have continuously been calling for the unity of the working class.

The PPP and PNC benefit from this division, the PPP because of the numbers, more than the PNC. A united working class would hold any government accountable because of the collective powers it possesses.

Rohee says, “For the period while he was a Party member Mr. Bisesar gained the reputation of being a ‘‘griper’ and ‘born complainer”. First, I draw attention to my letters to the press in defense of the PPP. He nor anyone can produce any public documents or videos where I condemned or attacked the PPP i.e. until 2009 when I could no longer tolerate the deep-rooted corruption that gripped the PPP government. I criticized the corruption and Office of the President instructed that my services be terminated with immediate effect. Bharrat even withheld my basic benefits guaranteed by law. I did not even take them to court as advised by the Attorney General Mr. Nandlall.

Let Rohee deny that many supporters were disillusioned and that is why the PPP which had 36 seats in 2006 had this reduced to 32 in 2011 when it lost the parliamentary majority.

He continues, “Mr. Bissesar alluded to in respect to election to leading Party bodies is mind boggling to say the least … fake news full of gaps, falsehoods, assumptions”. Well Sir you had an opportunity to supply the “facts”. Tell us how the votes are counted, Sir.

I respond to his attacks on my person seeking to denigrate me rather than deal with the issues, let me say this. I was the Head of the University of Guyana PYO. I was its presidential Candidate. I was a central Committee member of the PYO and a candidate member of the PPP Central Committee.

I was selected to represent the PYO at the executive meeting of the International Union of Students held in Ethiopia, I attended the Congress of the World Federation of Democratic Youths in Berlin and attended the International Festival of Youths held in Moscow. When President Burnham set up the “Committee of Standards” I was selected to represent the PPP on this committee.

Let Rohee deny any of this. His claim is I was, “ sulking on the periphery of Party politics from the day he joined to the day he left”. He continues and accuses me of “limited store of knowledge about the workings of the PPP, memory lapses and distorted beliefs.

Whether Readers agree with me or not I am sure they would never agree with Clement Rohee assertions.

If this is the best response coming from a top leader of the PPP then indeed, the PPP is in very bad shape saved by the little money that they are squandering.

The youths of this country cannot accept this in 2025. They deserve much better. This is one reason that propels me to contest the 2025 elections under the refuge of Dr. Cheddi Jagan legacy. We cannot accept the low standard of being better than the PNC. We deserve what the wealth of this country is capable of giving to us.

Regards,

Rajendra Bisessar