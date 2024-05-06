State buildings were painted in party colours under the coalition

Latest update May 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 06, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – So flying of party flags, as the ruling party holds its congress, has brought out the ire of the opposition.
When the opposition was in government, the painting of state buildings in the coalition colors outside of elections periods, State House and Office of the President comes to mind, even when it was pointed out this was against established protocol, was not seen as insulting nor was there any condemnation then from those crying foul now.
This act was seen as preserving party paramountcy over the state. The same as a previous act where a party flag was flown above the premises of a state neutral institution.
So what’s the huge cry about now?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
