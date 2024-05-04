PPP is bleeding- time for Jagdeo to step aside

Dear Editor,

In a matter of days the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will at its biggest decision-making forum chose its leaders who will chart the course for its campaign to return to power in 2025. The scheduled 2025 general elections since the 1992 watershed one will probably be most challenging one. The reasons are simple. The voters are far more informed with the advent of social media and with young voters who don’t know two hoots about Cheddi or Forbes, rather the focus is on quality of life for Guyanese. People will accept the cash handouts without shifting loyalties. One can expect the numbers along racial lines not to shift dramatically. On top of this, the PPP would be well aware of that one-vote majority.

So why is the PPP not confident despite being cash rich and in control of billions of dollars in oil money? Well, Jagdeo has side-lined many within his party using bullying tactics and consolidating powers with a young breed of loyalists. Let there be no illusions. There is a huge faction in Freedom House. Reports have it that an angry Jagdeo ordered former president Donald Ramotar ejected recently from his office at Freedom House. Let us don’t forget the likes of Ralph Ramkarran, Khemraj Ramjattan, Moses Nagamootoo and the strangulation of Anil Nandlall and Frank Anthony. Jagdeo promised renegotiation of the oil deal in 2020 yet backtracked. Let us not forget the Su-Gate affair and alleged ties to secret deal for kickbacks.

He may have wiggled his way out but the video is there for the world to see. He allowed widespread corruption in housing and helped make toothless the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. How else can you explain the infamous almost $900M sluice contract to his hangout buddy who he uses indiscriminately as his attack dog on hapless critics who challenge his powers? Sitting in his dual role as PPP General Secretary as well as Vice President, Jagdeo cannot wash his hands and blame his handpicked president, Irfaan Ali. Jagdeo as General Secretary if he loves Guyana would do the right thing and show his party and all Guyana that he is sincere.

Frank Anthony has huge support while Anil Nandlall has proven his strategic importance. It is time to prepare for the reigns to be handed over. The question on the table will always be why despite the billions of dollars of oil money it is rolling in, that the PPP remains worried of that one seat? Strategically, the PPP has made a huge mistake in thinking that Guyanese would remain subjugated and be mesmerised by the smoke and mirrors, never seeing the sleight of hand.

The doling out of billions of dollars of contracts without due process to close friends and families are all there for people to see. Perhaps one of the biggest missteps would be PPP’s leadership of allowing Guyanese owned businesses to be stifled in the face of onslaught by the Chinese and others. Many mom and pops operations have been shuttered and local entrepreneurs are no match for the deep pocketed foreign companies. PPP is overseeing the selling out of this country. In the meantime Guyanese, especially our senior citizens and single parents are catching hell. Inflation has kept them in poverty. Yes Jagdeo…it is time…do the right thing to shepherd your party to the future and don’t allow the rot to continue.

Concerned PPP and supporter