Seems no national awards this Independence

Dear Editor,

Another independence anniversary is upon us. It would seem there would be no national awards announcements, since there has been no call for nominations.

The last time national awards were made was in 2020 on the occasion of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary.

The Order of Democracy created following the 2020 election shenanigans has seen no recipients.

Will we witness another slighting of our citizens? Are we to assume there are no worthy personalities to honour and celebrate? Are contributions to national development and nation building not to be recognised in a national way?

Shamshun Mohamed