Latest update May 4th, 2024 12:56 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Seems no national awards this Independence

May 04, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Another independence anniversary is upon us.  It would seem there would be no national awards announcements, since there has been no call for nominations.

The last time national awards were made was in 2020 on the occasion of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary.

The Order of Democracy created following the 2020 election shenanigans has seen no recipients.

Will we witness another slighting of our citizens?  Are we to assume there are no worthy personalities to honour and celebrate? Are contributions to national development and nation building not to be recognised in a national way?

Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series victory

West Indies win fifth T20I by eight wickets to secure 4-1 series...

May 04, 2024

SportsMax – The West Indies Women defeated hosts Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at the Karachi National Stadium yesterday to complete a 4-1 series victory....
Read More
Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup squad 

Record 5 Guyanese named in Windies T20 World Cup...

May 04, 2024

Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

Solid as a Rock: Starfire Gold is the one to beat

May 04, 2024

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National Schools Football kicks off today

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National...

May 04, 2024

Women’s Chess Championship title in the balance

Women’s Chess Championship title in the...

May 04, 2024

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee Introductory Course Certificate

Twenty-three from Rupununi earn GFF Referee...

May 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]