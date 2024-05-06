THERE IS MORE TO THE JOB PICTURE THAN JUST HIGH NUMBERS

Latest update May 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 06, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – With regards to SN’s Editorial on Saturday, 4th May, titled “Fifty thousand jobs”, I wish to offer six additional considerations. First, SN’s demand that the government should produce verifiable data on employment, rather than snatching figures from the air, is quite in order. In this regard, we should note that the Bureau of Statistics has stopped publishing the Guyana Labour Force Survey (GLFS) since the third quarter of 2021. This stoppage is not accidental. Apart from overall unemployment, the survey also provides such information as underemployment, youth unemployment, average monthly incomes, and employment by ethnicity and gender. Several of these surveys were produced and released under the Coalition government. None has been released over the last three years.
Second, it is sheer political ruse to boast about the number of jobs created without addressing the income workers receive from these jobs. Are these good paying permanent jobs? In Guyana, as we know, we have a massive amount of working poor, both in the private and public sectors. Furthermore, for any given worker in the construction and agriculture industries, much of the work would be intermittent, seasonal, or unpredictable. All told, many who work still face daily food poverty.
Third, if as the government claims that it has created 65,000 jobs and, further, that there exists a labour shortage, why have the ranks of 10-day workers swollen to around 16,000 persons, and why has their payroll jumped from $6.6B in 2023 to $10B in 2024? One would have assumed that these part-time workers would have been absorbed into the full-time labour force. So, what is really going on?
Fourth, it is another example of the classic incompetence of the PPP to boast about high employment rates and labour shortage and ignore to properly address the likelihood that more women are entering the workforce. Several issues arise when women join the workforce in greater numbers, such as the availability of childcare services, and the female-friendliness of workplace rules and practices. This kind of complex thinking and planning is beyond the PPP.
Fifth, if tens of thousands of persons have joined the workforce, then a government must also ensure that the concomitant demand for general supporting services is being met, such as transportation services, recreational services, and health and wellbeing (including mental health) services.
Sixth, if indeed, the labour force has swollen and the labour market is tight, then a proper government would not be trying to diminish and sideline workers unions, but would instead be seeking to collaborate with them as partners and fellow stakeholders.
Guyana needs a new kind of governmentality if we are to move beyond simplistic notions of development and stagnant living standards. This is not going to happen under the PPP.
Sincerely,
Sherwood Lowe
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
May 06, 2024(CMC) – West Indies lead selector, Desmond Haynes and white-ball head coach, Daren Sammy, said they were confident that the right squad was selected for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup next...
May 06, 2024
May 06, 2024
May 06, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 05, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – In his address to the 32nd Congress of the People’s Progressive Party, Second... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]