Cane nah cut and price nah pay at all!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If you owe de tax man a few jill, dem gon call yuh up and press yuh for dis lil money. In fact, dem done start calling people and imposing penalties fuh a few dollars while de small man trying fuh mek ends meet with de high cost of living.

Dem boys does want to know which supermarket dem Ministers does shop in. Because dem boys only read how de Vee Pee was once seen shopping in Massey. But dem boys wan know when last some of dem Ministers check out de prices in de shops. Prices increasing and it can’t all be because of increase in shipping costs. Sugar gone up too and dat mekkin hay. So what really going on in de economy?

De Fine Ants man seh how dem looking fuh see wah dem can do. But is only wan thing dem Fine Ants people know fuh do: adjust taxes. But most of dem prices wah gone up is pon things which already free of VAT. So what taxes can do?

De agricultural sector done hit rock bottom. Is four weeks now dem pumping and dem pumping and de water still deh pon de land. De sugar industry second crop done duck fuh dis year and de fuss crop fuh next year look like it nah gan surface. And nuff of dem farmer lose dem stock.

So dem boys wan know if instead of handouts and sharing out feed why de government nah help de rural economy by giving it a tax break. All dem gat fuh do is to tell dem small farmers wah suffer losses dat dem nah gat fuh pay no income tax fuh de next year. Nuff of dem can’t pay in any case because dem lose hook, line and sinker. But income tax relief fuh dem small farmer gan help put dem back pon dem feet.

Talk half and wait pon we financial gurus.