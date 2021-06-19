22-year-old chops brother for beating father, 63, with umbrella

Kaieteur News – A father’s disapproval of his 22-year-old son’s choice of attire for a meeting, led to him being beaten with an umbrella by his other son. However, the assault would quickly come to an end after his younger son rose to his defence.

According to a police report, the 63-year-old father, Heon Matthias, along with his two sons, 43-year-old Regan De Souza and Edon Matthias, a 22-year-old labourer, had returned to their home in Mabaiba Village, North West District, after a village meeting at 16:00 hrs. When the trio arrived home, Heon who is a miner, reportedly told Edon that his mode of dress was not appropriate for a meeting.

The man was scolding his son when De Souza became annoyed and started to curse him. Continuing his assault, De Souza then dealt a few blows to his father’s hand and head with an umbrella. Edon, in an attempt to stop De Souza from injuring his father further, armed himself with a nearby cutlass and dealt De Souza a chop to his hand.

He then attempted to chop him again, when Heon picked up a piece of wood and dealt De Souza a lash to the back of his head. Persons within the area saw the fight and immediately contacted the village Toshoa, who then reported the matter to the Acquero Police Station.

Police ranks responded quickly and the trio was carried to the Kumaka District Hospital, where they were examined by a doctor before being admitted to the institution. De Souza was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to receive further medical attention.