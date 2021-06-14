Row between neighbours over missing music box leaves one injured

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A row between two neighbours over a missing music box has left one injured and the other in hiding. According to the police, the injured man has been identified as 29-year-old Davindra Harrikissoon, called “Sunny.” He is also a fisherman of Lot 18 Edinburg, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (W.C.D). The suspect is known as “Bum”.
The incident occurred last Saturday around 16:30hrs at No.2 Koker, Anna Catherina, W.C.D. On the day in question, Harrikissoon and the suspect were at the koker when an argument ensued after Harrikissoon accused the suspect of stealing his brother’s music box.
Harrikissoon’s allegation annoyed the suspect who then armed himself with a sharp object and began stabbing Harrikissoon about his body. According to the police, Harrikissoon managed to free himself from the suspect.
The matter was reported at the Leonora Police Station. Harrikissoon was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for two stab wounds to his back, one to his chest, one to his navel area, and one over his left eye. His condition was listed as stable. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Jun 14, 2021Kaieteur News – By Calvin Chapman The National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora will come alive this weekend with some much missed athletics action when the Athletics Association of...
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Kaieteur News– Have you read the WPA’s statement accepting the Guyana Government’s request from Walter Rodney’s... more
Kaieteur News- The President’s recent handling of complaints by members of the public was not demonstrative of the sort... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]