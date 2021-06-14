Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Row between neighbours over missing music box leaves one injured

Jun 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A row between two neighbours over a missing music box has left one injured and the other in hiding. According to the police, the injured man has been identified as 29-year-old Davindra Harrikissoon, called “Sunny.” He is also a fisherman of Lot 18 Edinburg, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (W.C.D). The suspect is known as “Bum”.
The incident occurred last Saturday around 16:30hrs at No.2 Koker, Anna Catherina, W.C.D. On the day in question, Harrikissoon and the suspect were at the koker when an argument ensued after Harrikissoon accused the suspect of stealing his brother’s music box.
Harrikissoon’s allegation annoyed the suspect who then armed himself with a sharp object and began stabbing Harrikissoon about his body. According to the police, Harrikissoon managed to free himself from the suspect.
The matter was reported at the Leonora Police Station. Harrikissoon was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for two stab wounds to his back, one to his chest, one to his navel area, and one over his left eye. His condition was listed as stable. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown anticipated in men’s 100m

National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown...

Jun 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Calvin Chapman The National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora will come alive this weekend with some much missed athletics action when the Athletics Association of...
Read More
Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Jun 14, 2021

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park Track & Field Facility

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park...

Jun 13, 2021

Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Jun 13, 2021

Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Jun 13, 2021

STSC small goal competition on today

STSC small goal competition on today

Jun 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]