Row between neighbours over missing music box leaves one injured

Kaieteur News- A row between two neighbours over a missing music box has left one injured and the other in hiding. According to the police, the injured man has been identified as 29-year-old Davindra Harrikissoon, called “Sunny.” He is also a fisherman of Lot 18 Edinburg, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (W.C.D). The suspect is known as “Bum”.

The incident occurred last Saturday around 16:30hrs at No.2 Koker, Anna Catherina, W.C.D. On the day in question, Harrikissoon and the suspect were at the koker when an argument ensued after Harrikissoon accused the suspect of stealing his brother’s music box.

Harrikissoon’s allegation annoyed the suspect who then armed himself with a sharp object and began stabbing Harrikissoon about his body. According to the police, Harrikissoon managed to free himself from the suspect.

The matter was reported at the Leonora Police Station. Harrikissoon was then escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for two stab wounds to his back, one to his chest, one to his navel area, and one over his left eye. His condition was listed as stable. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.